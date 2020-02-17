Penn State vs. Illinois Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs. Illinois college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs. Illinois Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Bryce Joran Center, University Park, PA

Network: FS1

Penn State (20-5) vs. Illinois (16-9) Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

You are what you’re record is, but this is a better team than the four-game losing streak might indicate.

Okay, losing to Rutgers by 15 is hard to explain, but the team is a terror on the boards, it’s strong at coming up with second-chance points, and the defense is usually strong enough to keep teams from going on big runs.

It’s an aggressive team, but it doesn’t get hit with a ton of fouls. On the flip side, no one in the Big Ten commits more fouls per game than Penn State. However …

Why Penn State Will Win

Illinois doesn’t do much of anything to take the ball away, and Penn State leads the Big Ten in steals. For a team that needs to come up with a whole lot of easy points – especially considering the struggles lately – that’s not going to happen against the hot Nittany Lions.

Penn State can rebound, too, and it’s killing teams from the outside. Illinois has no three-point shooting game and it’ll get stopped way too often in the half-court set.

What’s Going To Happen

Illinois is way overdue for a terrific performance, but that’s not happening against Penn State right now. The Nittany Lions have lost only one home game in Big Ten play, it won’t screw up enough to give up transition points, and it’ll keep the Illini from finding a consistent offensive groove.

Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction, Line

Penn State 78, Illinois 69

Penn State -6.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: A game ending on a free throw