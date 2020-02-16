Oregon vs. Utah Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs. Utah college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs. Utah Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 16

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Network: FS1

Oregon (19-6) vs. Utah (14-10) Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon is back at home. It lost its last two road games, but it has won its last nine games at home, and it managed to beat Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Ducks were able to hit from the field – and they rallied back from the outside late – helped by a D that held on when it had to.

The offense has the ability blow up from three, and now it’s going against a Utah defense that doesn’t pressure the ball enough on the perimeter and doesn’t do a whole lot to stop teams from hitting from the outside.

Oregon will force takeaways. Utah won’t do that enough.

Why Utah Will Win

Oregon’s offense is a bit off lately. It lost two of its last three games with the O struggling to find its groove after a solid run.

Utah lost to a still unbeaten San Diego State back in December, but it won its last five home games since then. It helps to be great on the defensive boards – Oregon is just okay at hitting the glass – and it’s able to move the ball around just well enough to overcome the pressure that’s coming

It was close the first time around until late, and this time at home, Utah will be better on the free throw line – it’s a far better team on the line.

What’s Going To Happen

Utah might be having a whole bunch of issues putting the ball in the hole over the last several games, but it’ll push the Ducks just well enough to make this interesting.

Oregon will make its shots late in the second half with a good run that the Utes won’t be able to go on.

Oregon vs. Utah Prediction, Line

Oregon 67, Utah 58

Oregon -12.5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

