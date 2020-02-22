Oregon vs. Arizona Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon vs. Arizona college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs. Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

Network: ESPN

Oregon (20-7) vs. Arizona (19-7) Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks haven’t been consistent over the last few weeks, but the defense is still strong, and still been able to come up with a whole lot of takeaways.

To pull this off on the road, through, they’ve got to get hot from three early on. They’re 10-0 when they shoot better than 40% from three – they lead the Pac-12 from the outside.

Arizona’s defense is solid, but lately it’s been having issues stopping too much inside and out, allowing teams to hit 41% or better overall in four of the last five games. It all starts from being able to force turnovers to get the O going, but …

Why Arizona Will Win

The Wildcats don’t turn the ball over.

They’re fantastic at coming up with the extra pass, they’re air-tight in the backcourt, and they find ways to get to the line and make the most of all their scoring chances.

Yes, Oregon is amazing from three, and yes, Arizona has had issues guarding from the field over the last few games, but it only allowed one team – the loss to UCLA – to connect from better than 38% from beyond the arc in the last six games.

What’s Going To Happen

These two played a thriller the first time – Oregon got by Arizona in overtime 74-73 – but here comes the revenge. The home side will move the ball too well, avoid Oregon’s pressure, and pull off its seventh win in eight games.

The Ducks have lost their last three road games. Make it four in a row.

Oregon vs. Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 76, Oregon 71

Arizona -4.5, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

