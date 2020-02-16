Old Dominion football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Old Dominion Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 4 Wake Forest

Sept. 12 Hampton

Sept. 19 FIU

Sept. 26 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 3 at UConn

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at UTSA

Oct. 24 Virginia

Oct. 31 at WKU

Nov. 7 UAB

Nov. 14 at Charlotte

Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 28 Marshall

Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP

Old Dominion Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Ricky Rahne era starts with four straight home games, and the Monarchs manage to win three of them before taking down both UConn and UTSA on the road. There’s a problem over a rough second half of the year, but it’s all gravy after getting bowl eligible early on. Even so, wins over UAB along with an upset make it a strong run.

Old Dominion Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: Home losses to FIU and Middle Tennessee are bad, but struggling against UConn and UTSA on the road are worse. There’s no margin for error in November, but the Monarchs drop dates at Charlotte and against Marshall in a disappointing finish.

Get Old Dominion Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Old Dominion Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Old Dominion football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 24 Virginia

2. Sept. 4 Wake Forest

3. Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic

4. Oct. 31 at WKU

5. Nov. 28 Marshall

6. Sept. 19 FIU

7. Nov. 7 UAB

8. Nov. 14 at Charlotte

9. Sept. 26 Middle Tennessee

10. Oct. 17 at UTSA

11. Oct. 3 at UConn

12. Sept. 12 Hampton