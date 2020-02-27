Ohio State vs. Nebraska Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs. Nebraska college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 27

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio State (18-9) vs. Nebraska (7-20) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Ohio State Will Win

Nebraska is bad at college basketball.

It looked like it might be able to do something interesting way back in early January after beating Iowa. 12 losses later – including an 80-68 loss to the Buckeyes – and it’s just hoping for a decent performance.

What’s the problem? The Husker defense can’t stop anyone.

Nebraska has the worst defense in the Big Ten, but the even bigger problem overall is its lack of rebounding to take some of the pressure off. It’s bad on the defensive glass, and worse on the offensive side.

Ohio State will generate plenty of second chance points.

Why Nebraska Will Win

What can the Huskers do right? They jack up more threes than anyone in the Big Ten, and while they don’t make a lot of them, they do enough to at least worry about.

Granted, they shoot a lot of threes to try making up for the awful defense, but if Ohio State isn’t paying attention, this could get interesting.

They also don’t screw up a whole lot. They might not do much on one side of the ball, and they might not shoot well, but they don’t turn the ball over.

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio State got out to a hot start in the 80-68 win over Nebraska several weeks ago. It’ll be a tighter battle in Lincoln, but after a sluggish start, the Buckeyes are going to be way too sharp from three in the second half.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Prediction, Line

Ohio State 77, Nebraska 64

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Ohio State -9.5, o/u: 145

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2

5: Pro Day

1: NFL Combine