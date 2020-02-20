Ohio State vs. Iowa Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs. Iowa college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Broadcast
Date: Thursday, February 20
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
Network: ESPN
Ohio State (17-8) vs. Iowa (18-8) Game Preview
Why Ohio State Will Win
On a nice run, the Buckeyes have won five of their last six games with a defense that’s ramped things up a bit.
Meanwhile, if you believe in patterns, Iowa has alternated win-loss-win-loss over the last seven games, and now, after winning at Minnesota, it’s due for a loss again.
More importantly, the Hawkeyes aren’t doing much defensively lately on a consistent basis, they’re not forcing mistakes, and they’re having problems stopping the three. Ohio State can score from anywhere, but it’s the best team in the Big Ten from three. Take that to go along with the Big Ten’s best defense, an it’s a nice mix to pull this off on the road.
Why Iowa Will Win
Few teams are better at moving the ball around than Iowa.
It’s offense is the best in the Big Ten averaging over 78 points per game, and it comes from getting that every pass for the easy shot in shootout after shootout.
It’s an explosive O – it roared past Minnesota after getting down early – and it should be able to overcome a Buckeye D that’s fantastic, but doesn’t take the ball away enough to matter.
What’s Going To Happen
Iowa’s passing will be just enough to overcome the Buckeye D.
Ohio State might be able to keep the score from getting out of hand, and it’ll be in it late, but Iowa has won six straight at home and will come up with the scoring pop when needed to survive a fun battle.
Ohio State vs. Iowa Prediction, Line
Iowa 72, Ohio State 68
Iowa -2.5, o/u: 145
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3.5
