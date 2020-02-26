Ohio football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Ohio Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 NC Central

Sept. 12 at Boston College

Sept. 19 Marshall

Sept. 26 at Texas State

Oct. 3 at Toledo

Oct. 10 Eastern Michigan

Oct. 17 at Miami University

Oct. 24 Bowling Green

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 4 at Central Michigan

Nov. 11 at Kent State

Nov. 18 Buffalo

Nov. 27 Akron

MAC West Teams Missed: Ball State, Northern Illinois, Western Michigan

Ohio Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Bobcats get by Marshall at home on the way to a 3-1 start – the loss at Boston College is at least a fight – before diving into MAC play. There’s a misfire on the road somewhere – against Toledo would be fine – but there aren’t any real issues with the rest of the conference, especially against the East. A win at Miami University takes control of the East, and they win the division by taking down Buffalo in November.

Ohio Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: Losing to Toledo is bad, but losing at MU is worse – the Bobcats can’t lose that in the MAC East race. With a loss at Central Michigan, and dropping the date against Buffalo, the conference title hopes are gone. They still go bowling, but it takes a win over Akron to get there.

Ohio Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Ohio football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at Boston College

2. Oct. 3 at Toledo

3. Oct. 17 at Miami University

4. Sept. 19 Marshall

5. Nov. 18 Buffalo

6. Nov. 4 at Central Michigan

7. Nov. 11 at Kent State

8. Oct. 10 Eastern Michigan

9. Oct. 24 Bowling Green

10. Sept. 26 at Texas State

11. Nov. 27 Akron

12. Sept. 5 NC Central