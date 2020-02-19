Notre Dame football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Notre Dame Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 Navy (in Dublin)

Sept. 5 OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Arkansas

Sept. 19 Western Michigan

Sept. 26 Wake Forest (in Charlotte)

Oct. 3 Wisconsin (in Green Bay)

Oct. 10 Stanford

Oct. 17 at Pitt

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Duke

Nov. 7 Clemson

Nov. 14 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 21 Louisville

Nov. 28 at USC

Notre Dame Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: The Fighting Irish roll through the manageable schedule without much of a problem – for the most part. There isn’t a hiccup in Dublin with an early win over Navy, September is a breeze, and then comes the fun. They survive Wisconsin in Green Bay to set the tone for the showdown in South Bend against Clemson a few weeks later.

It might not be the Game of the Century, but it might be the game of the year. A perfect performance and a win pushes them up to No. 1, they survive the rest of November, and it’s off to the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: The dream of going unbeaten might be a bit ambitious, especially after struggling to stop the Navy option in a stunning loss to kick things off. Realistically, the Irish get to the Wisconsin with no more than two losses – more likely one – but they lose in Lambeau. They drop the date against Clemson, but not before misfiring against a Stanford or Pitt. They lose at USC to close out a disappointing run.

Notre Dame Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Notre Dame football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

