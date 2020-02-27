Northern Illinois football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Rhode Island

Sept. 12 at Maryland

Sept. 19 at Eastern Michigan

Sept. 26 at Iowa

Oct. 3 Kent State

Oct. 10 Central Michigan

Oct. 17 at Ball State

Oct. 24 BYU

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 3 Buffalo

Nov. 10 at Western Michigan

Nov. 17 Toledo

Nov. 27 at Bowling Green

MAC East Teams Missed: Akron, Miami University, Ohio

Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Huskies come back from a rough 2019 with a huge win at Maryland early on to set the tone. They get by Eastern Michigan on the road and survive home dates against Central Michigan and Buffalo before going into the critical late two-game stretch against WMU and Toledo – they win them both. Thomas Hammock’s team takes the West and goes on to MAC Championship – like Northern Illinois is supposed to.

Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: There’s no luck on the road early on. NIU loses to Maryland, Eastern Michigan and Iowa, and then drops the home game against Central Michigan to all but end any hopes of winning the West. Losses to BYU and Western Michigan put the pressure on to be perfect in the last few weeks to go bowling – nope. It’s another losing season.

Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Northern Illinois football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Iowa

2. Sept. 12 at Maryland

3. Oct. 24 BYU

4. Nov. 10 at Western Michigan

5. Nov. 17 Toledo

6. Sept. 19 at Eastern Michigan

7. Nov. 3 Buffalo

8. Oct. 10 Central Michigan

9. Oct. 3 Kent State

10. Oct. 17 at Ball State

11. Nov. 27 at Bowling Green

12. Sept. 5 Rhode Island