Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Rhode Island
Sept. 12 at Maryland
Sept. 19 at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 26 at Iowa
Oct. 3 Kent State
Oct. 10 Central Michigan
Oct. 17 at Ball State
Oct. 24 BYU
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 3 Buffalo
Nov. 10 at Western Michigan
Nov. 17 Toledo
Nov. 27 at Bowling Green
MAC East Teams Missed: Akron, Miami University, Ohio
Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Huskies come back from a rough 2019 with a huge win at Maryland early on to set the tone. They get by Eastern Michigan on the road and survive home dates against Central Michigan and Buffalo before going into the critical late two-game stretch against WMU and Toledo – they win them both. Thomas Hammock’s team takes the West and goes on to MAC Championship – like Northern Illinois is supposed to.
Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: There’s no luck on the road early on. NIU loses to Maryland, Eastern Michigan and Iowa, and then drops the home game against Central Michigan to all but end any hopes of winning the West. Losses to BYU and Western Michigan put the pressure on to be perfect in the last few weeks to go bowling – nope. It’s another losing season.
Northern Illinois Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
