North Texas football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Sept. 5 Houston Baptist
Sept. 12 at Texas A&M
Sept. 19 SMU
Sept. 26 at Houston
Oct. 3 Southern Miss
Oct. 10 Charlotte
Oct. 17 at Middle Tennessee
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 at UTEP
Nov. 7 Louisiana Tech
Nov. 14 at UAB
Nov. 21 Rice
Nov. 28 at UTSA
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion, WKU
North Texas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Mean Green pull off a great win over SMU and hold serve at home over the first half of the season to bounce back from last year’s disaster. They split the road games against Houston and Middle Tennessee, get past Louisiana Tech at home, and win all three second half road games against UTEP, UAB and UTSA on the way to the West championship and a spot in the Conference USA title game.
North Texas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: UNT collapses from the start, going 1-4 before struggling against Charlotte. And then comes the problem of three road games in four dates, and with a shocking loss at UTEP, all three are losses. This won’t be a total wipeout of the season, but here are already seven losses before going into the easy final two weeks.
