North Texas football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

North Texas Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Houston Baptist

Sept. 12 at Texas A&M

Sept. 19 SMU

Sept. 26 at Houston

Oct. 3 Southern Miss

Oct. 10 Charlotte

Oct. 17 at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 at UTEP

Nov. 7 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 14 at UAB

Nov. 21 Rice

Nov. 28 at UTSA

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion, WKU

North Texas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Mean Green pull off a great win over SMU and hold serve at home over the first half of the season to bounce back from last year’s disaster. They split the road games against Houston and Middle Tennessee, get past Louisiana Tech at home, and win all three second half road games against UTEP, UAB and UTSA on the way to the West championship and a spot in the Conference USA title game.

North Texas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: UNT collapses from the start, going 1-4 before struggling against Charlotte. And then comes the problem of three road games in four dates, and with a shocking loss at UTEP, all three are losses. This won’t be a total wipeout of the season, but here are already seven losses before going into the easy final two weeks.

North Texas Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the North Texas football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at Texas A&M

2. Sept. 26 at Houston

3. Nov. 7 Louisiana Tech

4. Oct. 3 Southern Miss

5. Sept. 19 SMU

6. Nov. 14 at UAB

7. Oct. 17 at Middle Tennessee

8. Oct. 31 at UTEP

9. Oct. 10 Charlotte

10. Nov. 28 at UTSA

11. Nov. 21 Rice

12. Sept. 5 Houston Baptist