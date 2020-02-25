New Mexico State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 at UCLA

Sept. 3 at UAB

Sept. 12 Akron

Sept. 19 New Mexico

Sept. 26 at UTEP

Oct. 3 Texas State

Oct. 10 at Hawaii

Oct. 17 at Fresno State

Oct. 24 Louisiana

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at UMass

Nov. 14 Texas Southern

Nov. 21 at Florida

Nov. 28 OPEN DATE

New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

6-6: The Aggies struggle out of the gate in their two road games, but the roll for the next four weeks with four straight wins in a stunning start to the first half of the season. There are a few midseason struggles, but wins over UMass and Texas State mean bowl eligibility.

New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

2-10: There’s no luck at home. There are a few wins over teams like Akron and Texas Southern, but the Aggies can’t get by the rivalry dates against New Mexico and UTEP, and a loss at UMass drags a losing season down even further. The year closes out with an ugly blowout to Florida, and that’s it with NMSU finishing up a week before everyone else.

Get New Mexico State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the New Mexico State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 at Florida

2. Aug. 29 at UCLA

3. Oct. 17 at Fresno State

4. Oct. 10 at Hawaii

5. Oct. 24 Louisiana

6. Sept. 3 at UAB

7. Sept. 19 New Mexico

8. Sept. 26 at UTEP

9. Oct. 3 Texas State

10. Nov. 7 at UMass

11. Sept. 12 Akron

12. Nov. 14 Texas Southern