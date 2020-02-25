New Mexico State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 at UCLA
Sept. 3 at UAB
Sept. 12 Akron
Sept. 19 New Mexico
Sept. 26 at UTEP
Oct. 3 Texas State
Oct. 10 at Hawaii
Oct. 17 at Fresno State
Oct. 24 Louisiana
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at UMass
Nov. 14 Texas Southern
Nov. 21 at Florida
Nov. 28 OPEN DATE
New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
6-6: The Aggies struggle out of the gate in their two road games, but the roll for the next four weeks with four straight wins in a stunning start to the first half of the season. There are a few midseason struggles, but wins over UMass and Texas State mean bowl eligibility.
New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
2-10: There’s no luck at home. There are a few wins over teams like Akron and Texas Southern, but the Aggies can’t get by the rivalry dates against New Mexico and UTEP, and a loss at UMass drags a losing season down even further. The year closes out with an ugly blowout to Florida, and that’s it with NMSU finishing up a week before everyone else.
Get New Mexico State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
New Mexico State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the New Mexico State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments