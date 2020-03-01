New Mexico football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

New Mexico Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 Idaho State

Sept. 5 at Mississippi State

Sept. 12 at USC

Sept. 19 at New Mexico State

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 UMass

Oct. 10 at Colorado State

Oct. 17 Nevada

Oct. 24 at Utah State

Oct. 31 San Jose State

Nov. 7 at Hawaii

Nov. 14 Boise State

Nov. 21 at Air Force

Nov. 28 Wyoming

Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV

New Mexico Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-6: New head coach Danny Gonzalez gets off to a 3-2 start, helped by a rivalry win over New Mexico State on the road. The Lobos split the road games at Colorado State and Utah State, and also split the tough dates at Hawaii and Air Force. With a win over San Jose State, they have a shot at bowl eligibility, and they get it with a home win over Wyoming.

New Mexico Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

2-11: There’s no fun after the season-opening win over Idaho State. The Lobos loses the next three games on the road, including to NMSU. They beat UMass, but that’s about it, including a loss at home to San Jose State. Making things even worse, the 13-game regular season prolongs the misery.

New Mexico Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the New Mexico football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at USC

2 .Sept. 5 at Mississippi State

3. Nov. 14 Boise State

4. Nov. 21 at Air Force

5. Nov. 7 at Hawaii

6. Oct. 24 at Utah State

7. Oct. 17 Nevada

8. Nov. 28 Wyoming

9. Oct. 10 at Colorado State

10. Oct. 31 San Jose State

11. Sept. 19 at New Mexico State

12. Oct. 3 UMass

13. Aug. 29 Idaho State