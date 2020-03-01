New Mexico football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
New Mexico Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 Idaho State
Sept. 5 at Mississippi State
Sept. 12 at USC
Sept. 19 at New Mexico State
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 UMass
Oct. 10 at Colorado State
Oct. 17 Nevada
Oct. 24 at Utah State
Oct. 31 San Jose State
Nov. 7 at Hawaii
Nov. 14 Boise State
Nov. 21 at Air Force
Nov. 28 Wyoming
Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV
New Mexico Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-6: New head coach Danny Gonzalez gets off to a 3-2 start, helped by a rivalry win over New Mexico State on the road. The Lobos split the road games at Colorado State and Utah State, and also split the tough dates at Hawaii and Air Force. With a win over San Jose State, they have a shot at bowl eligibility, and they get it with a home win over Wyoming.
New Mexico Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
2-11: There’s no fun after the season-opening win over Idaho State. The Lobos loses the next three games on the road, including to NMSU. They beat UMass, but that’s about it, including a loss at home to San Jose State. Making things even worse, the 13-game regular season prolongs the misery.
New Mexico Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the New Mexico football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
