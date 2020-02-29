Nevada football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Nevada Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 UC Davis

Sept. 5 at Arkansas

Sept. 12 UTEP

Sept. 19 at USF

Sept. 26 San Diego State

Oct. 3 at Hawaii

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at New Mexico

Oct. 24 Fresno State

Oct. 31 Utah State

Nov. 7 at San Jose State

Nov. 14 Wyoming

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 at UNLV

Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State

Nevada Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Wolf Pack pull off a win at Arkansas to make an early splash, and there isn’t much of an issue with the rest of September until they deal with San Diego State. They at least split the dates with the Aztecs and Hawaii, and get hot in the second half of the year with only a few stumbles before taking back the Fremont Cannon at UNLV.

Nevada Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: Losses at Arkansas and USF on the road are bad, but dropping the San Diego State and Hawaii games are worse. After a rocky beginning to the Mountain West season, the Pack get enough wins to make things interesting, but they miss out on a bowl with late losses, including in the rivalry date at UNLV.

Get Nevada Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Nevada Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Nevada football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Arkansas

2. Sept. 26 San Diego State

3. Oct. 31 Utah State

4. Oct. 3 at Hawaii

5. Oct. 24 Fresno State

6. Nov. 14 Wyoming

7. Sept. 19 at USF

8. Nov. 7 at San Jose State

9. Nov. 28 at UNLV

10. Oct. 17 at New Mexico

11. Sept. 12 UTEP

12. Aug. 29 UC Davis