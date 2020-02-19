Navy football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Navy Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 Notre Dame (in Dublin)

Sept. 5 OPEN DATE

Sept. 12 Lafayette

Sept. 19 at Tulane

Sept. 26 Temple

Oct. 3 at Air Force

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at East Carolina

Oct. 24 Houston

Oct. 31 at SMU

Nov. 7 Tulsa

Nov. 14 Memphis

Nov. 21 at USF

Nov. 28 OPEN DATE

Dec. 5 OPEN DATE

Dec. 12 Army (in Philadelphia)

American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: Cincinnati, UCF

Navy Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The option works in a brilliant opening game win over Notre Dame in Dublin. It’s followed up with a great run of wins including road dates over Tulane, Air Force and East Carolina. The Midshipmen split the home games against Houston and Memphis, but there are a few misfires along the way. Even so, the losses don’t matter too much as they go off to play for the American Athletic Conference title.

Navy Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

The loss to Notre Dame is only the beginning of tough first half. Losses to Tulane and Air Force on the road hurt, and the rough travel schedule stings after losses to Houston and SMU put a winning season in jeopardy. There’s no luck against Memphis, and worst of all, with a bowl spot on the line, the Midshipmen drop the date against Army.

Navy Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Navy football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Aug. 29 Notre Dame (in Dublin)

2. Nov. 14 Memphis

3. Oct. 24 Houston

4. Sept. 26 Temple

5. Oct. 31 at SMU

6. Sept. 19 at Tulane

7. Oct. 3 at Air Force

8. Nov. 21 at USF

9. Dec. 12 Army (in Philadelphia)

10. Oct. 17 at East Carolina

11. Nov. 7 Tulsa

12. Sept. 12 Lafayette