Middle Tennessee football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Duke

Sept. 12 Indiana State

Sept. 19 Virginia Tech

Sept. 26 at Old Dominion

Oct. 3 WKU

Oct. 10 at FIU

Oct. 17 North Texas

Oct. 24 at Rice

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Charlotte

Nov. 14 at Marshall

Nov. 21 at UConn

Nov. 28 Florida Atlantic

Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Blue Raiders shock Duke on the road as part of a 3-1 September, and then they take care of home. They get by WKU, North Texas and Charlotte in Murfreesboro, and only drop one of the final five manageable road games. A big win over FAU at home sends them to the Conference USA championship.

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: MT biffs the road game at Old Dominion after dropping the two September games against ACC teams. After losing to WKU and FIU for a 1-5 start, there’s little margin for error. Losing at Marshall and against FAU ruins the season.

Middle Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Middle Tennessee football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 Virginia Tech

2. Sept. 5 at Duke

3. Nov. 28 Florida Atlantic

4. Nov. 14 at Marshall

5. Oct. 10 at FIU

6. Oct. 3 WKU

7. Oct. 17 North Texas

8. Nov. 7 Charlotte

9. Sept. 26 at Old Dominion

10. Oct. 24 at Rice

11. Nov. 21 at UConn

12. Sept. 12 Indiana State