Michigan vs. Wisconsin Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs. Wisconsin college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 27

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: ESPN2

Michigan (18-9) vs. Wisconsin (17-10) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

The Badgers have finally been able to get this whole thing going … maybe.

They’ve been rocky and inconsistent all season long, but they’ve been able tp get back into the NCAA Tournament hunt with a four-game winning streak with – shocking for this program – great defense to do along with a whole lot happening from three.

As always, this is a tough team that doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes – it leads the Big Ten and is fifth in the nation in fewest turnovers – and Michigan’s defense is among the worst in the country at forcing mistakes. However …

Why Michigan Will Win

Michigan’s defense is terrific, especially against teams that need to hit from three like Wisconsin does.

This isn’t a strong-shooting Badger team overall, and generating easy points is a painful grind at times which all fits right into the gameplan of the Wolverines.

No, Michigan doesn’t take the ball away, but it also doesn’t turn the ball over – it’s about as good as Wisconsin is at being careful with the ball.

It also helps that …

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan is the Big Ten’s best shooting team. It’s great at moving the ball around, and it should be able to own the boards against a Badger team that doesn’t come up with a whole slew of second chance points.

Before beating Nebraska last week, Wisconsin lost its previous three games on the road. It’ll start a new streak.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction, Line

Michigan 69, Wisconsin 61

