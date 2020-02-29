Michigan vs. Ohio State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs. Ohio State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 1

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

Network: CBS

Michigan (18-10) vs. Ohio State (19-9) Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

The defense that stunningly didn’t show up in the loss to Wisconsin earlier in the week should be able to step it back up.

The Wolverines shoot better than anyone in the Big Ten, but that’s partly because of a defense that stepped it up in a big way over the second half of the season.

Ohio State isn’t going to force a slew of big mistakes – there won’t be a slew of steals – and Michigan is too good at moving the ball around and too good at finding the right shot – but it’s the other side that hasty get it done.

Michigan has won its last six games when teams hit under 30% of their shots from three, but …

– "Go to the bank!" Today's top pick of the day just released

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten from the outside, connecting on 37% from three. They won a 61-58 dogfight of a game the first time around by outshooting the Wolverines, doing a far better job from the field and connecting on 39% of their tries from three.

There are holes in the Ohio State game, but it’s great at clamping down when it has to, especially on the outside. The first time around, neither team got to the line enough, but expect that to change.

Ohio State is far better at getting to the line than Michigan is, and …

What’s Going To Happen

That will be the difference.

Neither team got more than ten free throw attempts the first time around, but expect the Buckeyes to be at least +5 on the line. It’ll be another tough, good-defensive game.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction, Line

Ohio State 66, Michigan 62

