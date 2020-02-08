Michigan State vs. Michigan Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs. Michigan college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Network: FOX

Michigan State (16-7) vs. Michigan (13-9) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Anything interesting happening at Michigan State lately?

The Mark Dantonio retirement helped take the focus off of the basketball team’s two-game losing streak and run of four losses in the last seven games. What’s been going wrong?

The offense has is struggling, the defense isn’t forcing enough mistakes, and the team has been flat. Even so, Michigan can’t rebound with the Spartans and its D forces fewer mistakes than MSU’s.

It’s not like the Wolverines are hot, either, losing six of their last nine games.

Why Michigan Will Win

Really, what’s been going wrong with Michigan State lately?

It didn’t show up in the first half against a mediocre Wisconsin team, there were way too many turnovers and mistakes in the loss to Penn State, and there were way too many fouls in both losses.

Michigan might have a slew of problems – it’s awful on the free-throw line – but it doesn’t commit a whole lot of fouls. At home, the hope has to be to get the offense going early, generate a slew of easy transition points off of mistakes, and keep on firing from three.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State will get its mojo back with its defense.

After two sloppy games and a rough few games, it’ll turn up the intensity, dominate on the boards, and will keep the Wolverines from getting comfortable from the outside.

The Spartans have had a few days off to rest up and hear all the negativity, and now they’ll be fine again.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction, Line

Michigan State 78, Michigan 67

Michigan State -2, o/u: 142.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

