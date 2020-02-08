Miami vs. Florida State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Miami vs. Florida State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Miami vs. Florida State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ACC Network

Miami (11-11) vs. Florida State (19-3) Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Hurricanes gave Florida State a run a few weeks ago.

They might be in the midst of a rough run of eight losses in the last ten games, but at least they battled their rival in an overtime loss. It was a loss, but they held up offensively.

To make this a game, they have to own the offensive boards. They’re turning the ball over way too often, and they’re not moving the ball around well, but they have to go against type and attack the glass against an FSU team that doesn’t do well on the boards.

There’s just enough scoring from Chris Lykes and the three guards to keep attacking, but if they’re getting owned on the boards, forget it.

Why Florida State Will Win

Winning 12 of its last 13 games, FSU is playing well with a nasty defense with the style to make Miami keep screwing up.

Miami turns the ball over way too often and get hit for a whole lot of easy points, and that’s going to happen if the Seminoles start forcing mistakes and keeps blocking shots like hey have all season long.

They lead the ACC in turnover margin thanks to all of the steals. Miami just doesn’t keep the ball moving well enough to overcome its mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

24 turnovers. That’s what Florida State forced in the first matchup, and they’re what led to the rally needed to pull off the win in Miami.

There won’t be the need to work that hard this time around. The Canes will win on the boards, but they won’t do it enough to overcome a few FSU runs to get ahead and stay there with relative ease.

Miami vs. Florida State Prediction, Line

Florida State 81, Miami 68

Florida State -14, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

