Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Miami University Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Pitt

Sept. 12 Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 19 Cincinnati

Sept. 26 at Akron

Oct. 3 Army

Oct. 10 at Bowling Green

Oct. 17 Ohio

Oct. 24 at Central Michigan

Oct. 31 Ball State

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 10 at Buffalo

Nov. 17 Kent State

Nov. 27 Eastern Michigan

MAC West Teams Missed: Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan

Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: It’s not that bad a slate with just one game against a Power Five program. The RedHawks lose to Pitt to open things up, but they get by Army at home and handle the road games against Akron and Bowling Green without a problem. With a win over Ohio, and with a week off before dealing with Buffalo on the road, they get back to the MAC Championship to defend their title.

Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: Losses to Cincinnati and Army put the pressure on the MAC season, and then come the problems with road losses to Central Michigan and Buffalo. The loss to Ohio kills any chances to win the East, and two other losses along the way close out a losing season.

Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Miami University football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1, Sept. 5 at Pitt

2. Sept. 19 Cincinnati

3. Oct. 3 Army

4. Nov. 10 at Buffalo

5. Oct. 24 at Central Michigan

6. Oct. 17 Ohio

7. Nov. 27 Eastern Michigan

8. Nov. 17 Kent State

9. Oct. 31 Ball State

10. Oct. 10 at Bowling Green

11. Sept. 26 at Akron

12. Sept. 12 Arkansas-Pine Bluff