Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Miami University Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Pitt
Sept. 12 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 19 Cincinnati
Sept. 26 at Akron
Oct. 3 Army
Oct. 10 at Bowling Green
Oct. 17 Ohio
Oct. 24 at Central Michigan
Oct. 31 Ball State
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 10 at Buffalo
Nov. 17 Kent State
Nov. 27 Eastern Michigan
MAC West Teams Missed: Northern Illinois, Toledo, Western Michigan
Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: It’s not that bad a slate with just one game against a Power Five program. The RedHawks lose to Pitt to open things up, but they get by Army at home and handle the road games against Akron and Bowling Green without a problem. With a win over Ohio, and with a week off before dealing with Buffalo on the road, they get back to the MAC Championship to defend their title.
Miami University Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: Losses to Cincinnati and Army put the pressure on the MAC season, and then come the problems with road losses to Central Michigan and Buffalo. The loss to Ohio kills any chances to win the East, and two other losses along the way close out a losing season.
