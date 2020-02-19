Memphis football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Memphis Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Arkansas State
Sept. 12 at Purdue
Sept. 19 Houston
Sept. 26 at UTSA
Oct. 1 at SMU
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 16 UCF
Oct. 24 Temple
Oct. 31 at Cincinnati
Nov. 7 USF
Nov. 14 at Navy
Nov. 21 UT Martin
Nov. 28 at Tulane
American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: East Carolina
Memphis Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: Everything goes just fine in the transition to the new coaching staff with wins over Arkansas State, Purdue and Houston to show that nothing changes with a team good enough to keep the 2019 success rolling. With a week off to prepare, the Tigers get by UCF, but there’s a loss along the way – possibly at Cincinnati – with no problems the rest of the way as they get back to the American Athletic Conference title game.
Memphis Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: This isn’t the same type of team and there isn’t the same production. A loss at Purdue is bad, but dropping a shootout against Houston is worse – the race for the West will take a serious hit before the end of September. They lose a shootout at SMU and drop the UCF and Cincinnati showdowns, but they avoid a losing season.
Memphis Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Memphis football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
