Memphis football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Memphis Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Arkansas State

Sept. 12 at Purdue

Sept. 19 Houston

Sept. 26 at UTSA

Oct. 1 at SMU

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 UCF

Oct. 24 Temple

Oct. 31 at Cincinnati

Nov. 7 USF

Nov. 14 at Navy

Nov. 21 UT Martin

Nov. 28 at Tulane

American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: East Carolina

Memphis Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: Everything goes just fine in the transition to the new coaching staff with wins over Arkansas State, Purdue and Houston to show that nothing changes with a team good enough to keep the 2019 success rolling. With a week off to prepare, the Tigers get by UCF, but there’s a loss along the way – possibly at Cincinnati – with no problems the rest of the way as they get back to the American Athletic Conference title game.

Memphis Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: This isn’t the same type of team and there isn’t the same production. A loss at Purdue is bad, but dropping a shootout against Houston is worse – the race for the West will take a serious hit before the end of September. They lose a shootout at SMU and drop the UCF and Cincinnati showdowns, but they avoid a losing season.

Memphis Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Memphis football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 16 UCF

2. Sept. 12 at Purdue

3. Oct. 31 at Cincinnati

4. Sept. 19 Houston

5. Nov. 14 at Navy

6. Oct. 1 at SMU

7. Nov. 28 at Tulane

8. Oct. 24 Temple

9. Nov. 7 USF

10. Sept. 5 Arkansas State

11. Sept. 26 at UTSA

12. Nov. 21 UT Martin