Maryland vs. Northwestern Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs. Northwestern college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Maryland vs. Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Maryland (21-4) vs. Northwestern (6-18) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

Is there anything positive happening over the run of nine straight losses and 14 in the last 15 games? The Wildcats aren’t turning the ball over a whole lot, they’re being careful with their possessions, and they’re able to move the ball around relatively well looking for a decent shot.

Maryland might be caught looking ahead bit with Ohio State up next this weekend coming off the big game against Michigan State on the road. This isn’t a great-shooting team and it doesn’t force a slew of mistakes and steals. NU wants to slow this down to a halt and grind this out, but …

Why Maryland Will Win

The Northwestern defense isn’t stopping anyone from the field. It’s giving up way too many easy points, it’s not taking the ball away, and it’s absolutely miserable at winning the battle on the boards.

The Terps might not have the most consistent offense, but they’re great on the glass and they’re wonderful at clamping down on teams that struggle from the field. Northwestern isn’t going to hit enough threes – if any – to stay alive.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland will come up with a hot start, Northwestern won’t be able to get back into the game, and this will be an easy win for the home side as it gets rebound after rebound.

The Wildcats will struggle way too much to generate points.

Maryland vs. Northwestern Prediction, Line

Maryland 78, Northwestern 60

Maryland -15, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

