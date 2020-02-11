Maryland vs Nebraska Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs Nebraska college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Maryland vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Network: BTN

Maryland (19-4) vs. Nebraska (7-16) Game Preview

Why Nebraska Will Win

So what’s going right in this eight-game losing streak?

Even with all of the problems, the Huskers don’t turn the ball over and they make a whole lot of threes. Best of all, Maryland is the only team in the Big Ten that shots worse than they do.

They’re giving up a whole lot of points, but they’re careful with the ball and they have the potential to do just enough to get hot from the outside to make this interesting. The Terp defense is fine, but it’s hardly suffocating against good outside shooting teams. However …

Why Maryland Will Win

Nebraska is going to get murdered on the boards.

It’s dead last in the Big Ten in rebounds, it doesn’t have any sort of inside presence, and it’s going to have a hard time going on any big scoring runs.

Maryland’s defense doesn’t hack, it doesn’t give away a whole lot of easy points, and the offense is great at attacking the rim – it’ll win the free throw battle by at least six.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland will start out a little sleepy, and then it’ll take over in the second half as the defense starts to clamp down, the team gets every rebound, and it’ll make enough threes of its own to match up with whatever the Huskers do.

Maryland vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Maryland 82, Nebraska 68

Maryland -16.5, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

