Maryland vs. Minnesota Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Maryland vs. Minnesota college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Maryland vs. Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Network: BTN

Maryland (22-5) vs. Minnesota (13-13) Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

Only the XFL’s ratings have fallen further and faster than Minnesota over the last month.

The Gophers needed to go on a run, but they just when it looked like they had something going, they dropped six games in eight before beating up a pathetic Northwestern team.

They can hit the boards and play a little D, but they don’t do nearly enough to force mistakes and take the ball away.

Make this a free throw contest and this gets ugly – Maryland can hit from the line, and Minnesota doesn’t get there often enough.

Why Minnesota Will Win

The D has been able to keep games relatively low scoring and within range to pull them out. That hasn’t been happening on a regular basis lately, but at least it has been able to hold down most of the high-powered teams.

Minnesota is great on the boards, it’s strong at defending the three, and it’s moving the ball around well enough to avoid a whole slew of mistakes against a Terp team that doesn’t come up with steals.

What’s Going To Happen

Maryland will do a good enough job on the boards to keep Minnesota from taking over. It’ll also avoid giving away too many easy points with few fouls, few mistakes, and just enough happening from three to win a grind of a battle.

Maryland vs. Minnesota Prediction, Line

Maryland 67, Minnesota 64

Minnesota -1, o/u: 133

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Literacy

1: Fidel Castro