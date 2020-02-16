Marshall football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Marshall Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at East Carolina

Sept. 12 Pitt

Sept. 19 at Ohio

Sept. 26 Boise State

Oct. 3 Rice

Oct. 10 at WKU

Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech

Oct. 24 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 31 at FIU

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Middle Tennessee

Nov. 21 Charlotte

Nov. 28 at Old Dominion

Conference USA West Teams Missed: North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA

Marshall Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Herd at least split the home games against Pitt and Boise State early on, and they take down East Carolina and Ohio in the early road games for a big September. They survive the run of three road games in four October dates with at least two wins, and they roll through an easy November on the way to the Conference USA title game.

Marshall Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There’s a problem on the road. Marshall lose the opener against ECU to set a bad tone, it can’t get by Pitt or Boise State in Huntington, and it loses two of the three October road games. a November loss makes it a losing season.

Marshall Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Marshall football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 Pitt

2. Sept. 26 Boise State

3. Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech

4. Oct. 10 at WKU

5. Oct. 24 Florida Atlantic

6. Oct. 31 at FIU

7. Sept. 5 at East Carolina

8. Sept. 19 at Ohio

9. Nov. 14 Middle Tennessee

10. Nov. 21 Charlotte

11. Nov. 28 at Old Dominion

12. Oct. 3 Rice