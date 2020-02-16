Marshall football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Marshall Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at East Carolina
Sept. 12 Pitt
Sept. 19 at Ohio
Sept. 26 Boise State
Oct. 3 Rice
Oct. 10 at WKU
Oct. 17 at Louisiana Tech
Oct. 24 Florida Atlantic
Oct. 31 at FIU
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Middle Tennessee
Nov. 21 Charlotte
Nov. 28 at Old Dominion
Conference USA West Teams Missed: North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP, UTSA
Marshall Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Herd at least split the home games against Pitt and Boise State early on, and they take down East Carolina and Ohio in the early road games for a big September. They survive the run of three road games in four October dates with at least two wins, and they roll through an easy November on the way to the Conference USA title game.
Marshall Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: There’s a problem on the road. Marshall lose the opener against ECU to set a bad tone, it can’t get by Pitt or Boise State in Huntington, and it loses two of the three October road games. a November loss makes it a losing season.
Get Marshall Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Marshall Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Marshall football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments