Marquette vs. Villanova Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Marquette vs. Villanova college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Marquette vs. Villanova Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 12

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

Network: FS1

Marquette (17-6) vs. Villanova (17-6) Game Preview

Why Marquette Will Win

The Golden Eagles got out to a huge start and coasted from there in a 71-60 win over Villanova several weeks ago. Things are a wee bit different now, starting with the the Wildcats coming into this on a three-game losing streak.

They’re still fine from three, and they still have the explosiveness to go on a run at any time, but they’re not doing enough defensively in key spots, they’re not hitting the boards well enough, and the D isn’t coming up with the key stop.

Marquette is every bit as good from the outside, it hits all of its free throws, and it’s dominant on the boards. The team has the right mix and blend to take down the win on the road, but …

Why Villanova Will Win

Marquette turns it over way, way too often.

It’s partly due to the team’s style – a lot of high risk, high reward – but just assume it’ll turn it over at least 13 times. The defense doesn’t generate enough mistakes to come up with easy points, either.

Villanova might not be playing at its normal level, but it doesn’t give the ball away, is fantastic at making the extra pass to keep things moving around, and the three is always a thread.

The Golden Eagle D might be okay overall and solid from the perimeter, but Villanova’s loss to Butler last week was the first time all year it lost when it hit 40% or better from three.

8-1 when making 40% of their shots, Villanova has to get hot at home.

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova is way overdue to pull up out of the nosedive, but Marquette is too good and playing too well in too many areas.

The Golden Eagles will win on the boards, keep the Wildcat shooters from getting into a groove, and they’ll pull out the big road win in a fun shootout that’ll be a whole lot tighter and more interesting than the first meeting.

Marquette vs. Villanova Prediction, Line

Marquette 77, Villanova 74

Villanova -5.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

