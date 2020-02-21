Marquette vs. Providence Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Marquette vs. Providence college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Marquette vs. Providence Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Dunkin Donuts Center, Providence, RI

Network: FOX

Marquette (17-8) vs. Providence (15-12) Game Preview

Why Marquette Will Win

In need of a win after dropping two straight, the Golden Eagles have been battling hard, but they struggled against two of the Big East’s better teams – Villanova and Creighton.

This is still one of the nation’s best rebounding teams, and it’s still the Big East’s best from three. The problem over the last few games was the lack of defense, but that shouldn’t be an issue against a Friar squad that stinks from the field.

As long as Marquette owns the boards on both ends, and as long as it’s hitting threes a bit better, it should be okay this time around. However …

Why Providence Will Win

Providence won the first game between the two in an overtime thriller. How? It was good from the field – not something that’s normally a part of the puzzle.

The Friars can’t shoot, but they get plenty of easy points off of steals, Marquette turns the ball over way too often, and the rebounding battle should be close to even.

No, they’re not going to outbomb the Golden Eagles from the outside, but they should be able to get on the move and keep up in a shootout.

What’s Going To Happen

Providence has been a bit of a flaky team, but it’s been good at home – the road has been the issue over the last six weeks.

Can it beat Marquette twice? It’ll be just tough enough on the boards, and it’ll generate the steals needed to keep the Golden Eagle slide going.

Marquette vs. Providence Prediction, Line

Providence 77, Marquette 74

