MAC Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

MAC football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

MAC Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

MAC Football Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Maine at Ball State

Friday, Sept. 4

Colgate at Western Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 5

Miami University at Pitt

Toledo at Tulsa

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky

San Jose State at Central Michigan

Buffalo at Kansas State

Kent State at Penn State

Bowling Green at Ohio State

Youngstown State at Akron

Rhode Island at Northern Illinois

NC Central at Ohio

MAC Football Schedule Week 2

Friday, Sept. 11

Western Michigan at Cincinnati

Saturday, Sept. 12

San Diego State at Toledo

Northern Illinois at Maryland

Ohio at Boston College

Central Michigan at Nebraska

Coastal Carolina at Eastern Michigan

Akron at New Mexico State

Ball State at Michigan

Kennesaw at Kent State

Robert Morris at Bowling Green

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Miami University

Saint Francis at Buffalo

MAC Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

Toledo at Michigan State

Western Michigan at Notre Dame

Central Michigan at Northwestern

Cincinnati at Miami University

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan

Ball State at Indiana

Marshall at Ohio

Bowling Green at Illinois

Kent State at Kentucky

Buffalo at Ohio State

Akron at Clemson

MAC Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Syracuse at Western Michigan

Northern Illinois at Iowa

Wyoming at Ball State

Eastern Michigan at Missouri

Buffalo at Bowling Green

Kent State at Alabama

Miami University at Akron

Ohio at Texas State

Central Connecticut at Toledo

Bryant at Central Michigan

MAC Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 3

Ohio at Toledo

Kent State at Northern Illinois

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

Army at Miami University

Western Michigan at Ball State

Liberty at Bowling Green

Akron at Buffalo

MAC Football Schedule Week 6

Saturday, Oct. 10

Toledo at Western Michigan

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois

Eastern Michigan at Ohio

Ball State at Buffalo

Miami University at Bowling Green

Akron at Kent State

MAC Football Schedule Week 7

Saturday, Oct. 17

Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Ohio at Miami University

Bowling Green at Toledo

Eastern Michigan at Army

Kent State at Buffalo

Northern Illinois at Ball State

UMass at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 8

Saturday, Oct. 24

BYU at Northern Illinois

Miami University at Central Michigan

Buffalo at Army

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Kent State

Akron at Ball State

Bowling Green at Ohio

MAC Football Schedule Week 9

Saturday, Oct. 31

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

Ball State at Miami University

Toledo at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 10

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Buffalo at Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Ohio at Central Michigan

Kent State at Bowling Green

MAC Football Schedule Week 11

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Miami University at Buffalo

Eastern Michigan at Ball State

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Central Michigan at Toledo

Ohio at Kent State

Saturday, Nov. 14

Bowling Green at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 12

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Toledo at Northern Illinois

Kent State at Miami University

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Buffalo at Ohio

Ball State at Central Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 21

Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan

Western Michigan at Akron

MAC Football Schedule Week 13

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Central Michigan at Kent State

Ball State at Toledo

Friday, Nov. 27

Buffalo at Western Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Miami University

Northern Illinois at Bowling Green

Akron at Ohio

Friday Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5

East Division Champion vs. West Division Champion

Marathon MAC Championship Game

Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.