MAC Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

MAC football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.
MAC Football Schedule Composite 2020
Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.
MAC Football Schedule Week 1
Thursday, Sept. 3
Maine at Ball State
Friday, Sept. 4
Colgate at Western Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 5
Miami University at Pitt
Toledo at Tulsa
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
San Jose State at Central Michigan
Buffalo at Kansas State
Kent State at Penn State
Bowling Green at Ohio State
Youngstown State at Akron
Rhode Island at Northern Illinois
NC Central at Ohio
MAC Football Schedule Week 2
Friday, Sept. 11
Western Michigan at Cincinnati
Saturday, Sept. 12
San Diego State at Toledo
Northern Illinois at Maryland
Ohio at Boston College
Central Michigan at Nebraska
Coastal Carolina at Eastern Michigan
Akron at New Mexico State
Ball State at Michigan
Kennesaw at Kent State
Robert Morris at Bowling Green
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Miami University
Saint Francis at Buffalo
MAC Football Schedule Week 3
Saturday, Sept. 19
Toledo at Michigan State
Western Michigan at Notre Dame
Central Michigan at Northwestern
Cincinnati at Miami University
Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan
Ball State at Indiana
Marshall at Ohio
Bowling Green at Illinois
Kent State at Kentucky
Buffalo at Ohio State
Akron at Clemson
MAC Football Schedule Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 26
Syracuse at Western Michigan
Northern Illinois at Iowa
Wyoming at Ball State
Eastern Michigan at Missouri
Buffalo at Bowling Green
Kent State at Alabama
Miami University at Akron
Ohio at Texas State
Central Connecticut at Toledo
Bryant at Central Michigan
MAC Football Schedule Week 5
Saturday, Oct. 3
Ohio at Toledo
Kent State at Northern Illinois
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan
Army at Miami University
Western Michigan at Ball State
Liberty at Bowling Green
Akron at Buffalo
MAC Football Schedule Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 10
Toledo at Western Michigan
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois
Eastern Michigan at Ohio
Ball State at Buffalo
Miami University at Bowling Green
Akron at Kent State
MAC Football Schedule Week 7
Saturday, Oct. 17
Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Ohio at Miami University
Bowling Green at Toledo
Eastern Michigan at Army
Kent State at Buffalo
Northern Illinois at Ball State
UMass at Akron
MAC Football Schedule Week 8
Saturday, Oct. 24
BYU at Northern Illinois
Miami University at Central Michigan
Buffalo at Army
Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Kent State
Akron at Ball State
Bowling Green at Ohio
MAC Football Schedule Week 9
Saturday, Oct. 31
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan
Ball State at Miami University
Toledo at Akron
MAC Football Schedule Week 10
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Buffalo at Northern Illinois
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Ohio at Central Michigan
Kent State at Bowling Green
MAC Football Schedule Week 11
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan
Miami University at Buffalo
Eastern Michigan at Ball State
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Central Michigan at Toledo
Ohio at Kent State
Saturday, Nov. 14
Bowling Green at Akron
MAC Football Schedule Week 12
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Toledo at Northern Illinois
Kent State at Miami University
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Buffalo at Ohio
Ball State at Central Michigan
Saturday, Nov. 21
Bowling Green at Eastern Michigan
Western Michigan at Akron
MAC Football Schedule Week 13
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Central Michigan at Kent State
Ball State at Toledo
Friday, Nov. 27
Buffalo at Western Michigan
Eastern Michigan at Miami University
Northern Illinois at Bowling Green
Akron at Ohio
Friday Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5
East Division Champion vs. West Division Champion
Marathon MAC Championship Game
Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
