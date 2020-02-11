LSU vs Missouri Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs Missouri college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

LSU (17-6) vs. Missouri (11-12) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Can the LSU Tigers pull up out of the strange two-game losing streak? The defense has stopped working, but the offense continues to be fantastic with 90 points in three of the last four games with an attack that averages more than 80 points per game.

Missouri has’t been consistent – it can’t shoot, it really can’t shoot from the outside, and it has a problem with committing way, way too many fouls.

LSU is hardly perfect, but the offense combined with the ability to dominate Mizzou on the boards should be enough to get by.

Why Missouri Will Win

What’s been LSU’s problem over the last two games? It couldn’t stop anything Vanderbilt tried to do offensively in the stunning 99-90 loss – the O was miserable from three – and it got roasted on the boards against even more Tigers, losing to Auburn.

Missouri can D up from the outside and it should be able to slow down the LSU offense from three. Mizzou is good at taking the ball away, LSU is prone to giving it up too much, and this might be an interesting shootout considering the defensive issues on both sides.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU’s defense might be lousy, but it’s not going to have too many problems against a Mizzou team that doesn’t shoot well enough.

Missouri doesn’t move the ball around to get the easy chances like it’ll need to, and LSU will take advantage as it pulls away.

LSU vs. Missouri Prediction, Line

LSU 80, Missouri 67

LSU -11, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

