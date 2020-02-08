LSU vs. Auburn Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

LSU vs. Auburn college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

LSU vs. Auburn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN

LSU (17-5) vs. Auburn (20-2) Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

This is one of the few teams that can hang with Auburn on the boards.

The LSU three point defense is just okay, and the outside shooting isn’t necessarily there to get into a shootout if both teams start bombing away, but this is the SEC’s best rebounding team – Auburn isn’t getting the second-chance points it’s used to.

LSU might not be great from three, but the offense can more than keep up. There’s no problems making this a track meet – again, it’s a team built to deal with AU.

Why Auburn Will Win

Auburn is past the power outage of a few weeks ago.

At home, the offense is able to take things to a whole other level, and it starts with going on runs from three. LSU might be able to score in a variety of way to stay around and make this a fight, but it isn’t going to come up with the big shots from the outside that Auburn can and will.

No, Auburn won’t be able to shut down the LSU offense, but its defense will be stronger when it absolutely has to be, and it’ll force a few more steals and takeaways to do a better job of holding serve.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the only time these two play in the regular season, and it should be a firefight.

Be shocked if this isn’t wildly entertaining. Both teams will push this well into the 80s, and both will battle hard in what should be a physical game on the boards. However, at home, Auburn’s ability from three and its defense will be just enough to get by.

LSU vs. Auburn Prediction, Line

Auburn 84, LSU 80

Auburn -5, o/u: 154

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

