Louisville vs. Virginia Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. Virginia college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ESPN

Louisville (20-3) vs. Virginia (15-6) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The formula is starting to work again.

As always, Virginia is slowing things down to a crawl, it’s playing amazing defense, and it’s keeping games at its level. Now, it’s starting to win again after a rough stretch of close battles with four losses in five games.

In a close battle, it comes down to who’s coming up with the key takeaways and defensive stops. Louisville doesn’t force mistakes as it wins by cranking up the offensive production and gets hot.

How did it lose to Florida State a month ago? It missed just about everything from the field. How did it lose to Kentucky? It hit just 40% from the field. It lost to Texas Tech when it went under the 40% mark, too.

Virginia holds teams to 36% from the field.

Why Louisville Will Win

For the most part, Virginia is struggling to come up with all the clutch shots late like it did throughout last year.

Part of the problem is the overall field goal percentage. Last year, the Cavaliers hit over 47% from the field and and close to 40% from three. This season? They’re making only 40% of their shots overall and are an abysmal 28% from three.

Louisville’s defense is destroying everyone’s outside shooting game – it’s among the best in the country at stopping teams from hitting the three, and it’s sixth in the nation in overall field goal defense.

Against Virginia, all it takes is a stop or two to make all the difference.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Virginia go back to being Virginia in all phases? Not in the KFC Yum!

The Cavalier defense will do its part, but Louisville’s defense will be just a bit better when it has to be. The UofL O will hit the threes the Cavs won’t.

Louisville vs. Virginia Prediction, Line

Louisville 65, Virginia 57

Louisville -7, o/u: 114

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

