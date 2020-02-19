Louisville vs. Syracuse Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. Syracuse college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisville (21-5) vs. Syracuse (14-11) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can the Orange keep the Louisville slide going? Just when it looked like everything was rocking and rolling with a ten game winning streak, the Cardinals managed to blow it with two straight road losses thanks to an ice cold offense.

UofL has died from three, hitting just 9-of-51 in the two road losses, and now it has to deal with the Syracuse length and defense that’s a whole lot better than it’s been playing lately.

Offensively, the Orange aren’t turning the ball over, the offense is hanging around in shootouts, and …

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Louisville Will Win

They’re losing. Syracuse has lost four of their last five games because it’s shooting worse from the outside than Louisville is.

Over this rough five-game run, all four losses came when the Orange were shooting worse than 30% from three. They managed to win a bit over the last several weeks when they weren’t on from the outside, but that’s been an aberration.

Louisville’s defensive from three is terrific, the D overall is great from the field with the attacking style to make the cold Syracuse offense deal with a whole slew of one-and-dones, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This is when the Cardinals stop the slide. The two losses were on the road, and now they’re back at home where the defense should step it back up in a bit of a slugfest.

Syracuse has been getting rocked from the outside lately, and it’ll happen again as the Cardinals pull away.

Louisville vs. Syracuse Prediction, Line

Louisville 80, Syracuse 73

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Louisville -9.5, o/u: 143

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Watchable baseball

1: Marquee Network