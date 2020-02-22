Louisville vs. North Carolina Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. North Carolina college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. North Carolina Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Network: ESPN

Louisville (22-5) vs. North Carolina (10-16) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

So what’s North Carolina’s problem on this six-game losing streak?

There’s still talent. It’s still great on the boards. It’s still solid. However, this team is awful in tight games with six of the last nine losses by three points or fewer with three overtimes.

Louisville is one of the few teams that can hang with UNC on the boards. Throw in its ability from three – helping to negate the rebounding side a bit – and it can bomb away when needed. However …

Why North Carolina Will Win

There’s been a bit of a power outage lately for the Cardinals. There weren’t any problems against Syracuse in a 90-66 win, but the O sputtered in the previous two games, both losses.

The Tar Heels can’t shoot from the outside, but it finds ways to score by getting on the move. That’s where they have to generate points on a consistent basis. The Cardinals are awful at turning the ball over, needing to generate a whole slew of empty trips.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be another good battle from the Tar Heels, only to come up short.

They don’t force mistakes – even though UofL will be happy to give the ball away – and they don’t shoot well enough. At home, the Cardinals will keep things even on the boards and be just a wee bit better defensively.

Louisville vs. North Carolina Prediction, Line

Louisville 88, North Carolina 82

Louisville -9.5, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

