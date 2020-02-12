Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta, GA

Network: ACC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Louisville (21-3) vs. Georgia Tech (11-13) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Louisville Will Win

Georgia Tech just can’t seem to get this thing going. It’s good enough to battle in plenty of good fights – like the 68-64 loss to the Cardinals a few weeks ago – but it has lost five of its last eight games.

Louisville was able to get by on takeaways – it was a +7 in turnover margin. Georgia Tech is among the worst teams in the country when it comes to mistakes, turning it over 16 times per game. The Cardinals don’t force a lot of turnovers, but any little bit helps.

This isn’t a high-powered Yellow Jacket team – it doesn’t do anything from three. Low-scoring, no outside shooting, too many turnovers, bad from the free throw line – it’s all a bad combination against this Cardinal team that’s way too good from three and way too strong on the boards.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Louisville might do a great job from three, but Georgia Tech is one of the better teams in the ACC at defending on the perimeter.

It’s a good shooting team from inside the arc, with a good enough inside presence to pound for points on one end, and enough blocked shots to be okay on the other.

The rebounding is good enough to hold up, so as long as this doesn’t get into any sort of an up-and-down shootout, at home, the Yellow Jackets can hang.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech should be a wee bit pluckier than it might seem.

Louisville will win – the Yellow Jackets just don’t do enough from the outside – but watch for this to slow down just enough to keep this from getting too ugly until late.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Louisville 72, Georgia Tech 64

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Louisville -5.5, o/u: 133

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2

5: Election analysis

1: Election speeches