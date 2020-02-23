Louisville vs. Florida State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Louisville vs. Florida State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Louisville vs. Florida State Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ESPN

Louisville (23-5) vs. Florida State (23-4) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinal offense has pumped it back up again.

It struggled for a few games on the road, but it started hitting from the field again, the defense has ramped up the intensity, and things appear to be back on track.

Florida State doesn’t do a whole lot on the defensive boards, and even with all of the positives, it continues to turn the ball over way too often. UofL might not force a ton of mistakes, but it’s rocking on the glass – it’s second on the ACC in total rebounds – and would come up with a whole slew of second-chance points.

With one of the league’s best defenses, it should be able to keep FSU from going off, especially from three, but …

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles are way too good from the field.

The only time they’ve been below 40% shooting over the last 19 games was against Virginia – twice – and in the loss to Duke. When over 40% they’re 19-1, and that includes the blowout win over Louisville back in early January.

Louisville has allowed teams to hit the 40% mark six times in the last eight games.

Louisville is the best three-point shooting team in the ACC, but can it get set? FSU is too good at forcing mistakes and generating easy points – it’ll come up with the takeaways the Cardinals won’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Louisville will make this a much bigger fight than the 78-65 loss at home the first time around, but FSU will generate too many mistakes in key situation. The home side – and the best free throw shooting team in the ACC – will close out a tough fight from the line.

Louisville vs. Florida State Prediction, Line

Florida State 84, Louisville 77

Must See Rating: 3.5

