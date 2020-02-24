Louisiana Tech football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at UNLV
Sept. 12 at Southern Miss
Sept. 19 Prairie View
Sept. 26 at Baylor
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 UTEP
Oct. 17 Marshall
Oct. 24 at UTSA
Oct. 31 UAB
Nov. 7 at North Texas
Nov. 14 Rice
Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt
Nov. 28 at FIU
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FAU, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, WKU
Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: The Bulldogs win the two road games against UNLV and Southern Miss right out of the box. There might be a loss to Baylor on the road, but they ally back to roll through the rest of the regular season, win at Vanderbilt, and pull off an impressive one-loss regular season, the Conference USA West title, and are in the hunt for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six slot.
Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: The Bulldogs are being the Conference USA West 8-ball early on with a loss at Southern Miss. They whiff at home against Marshall, are shocked by UAB, and lose at least two of their last three road games – three of the last four dates are on the road – and barely miss out on getting to six wins.
Get Louisiana Tech Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Louisiana Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments