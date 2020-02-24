Louisiana Tech football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at UNLV

Sept. 12 at Southern Miss

Sept. 19 Prairie View

Sept. 26 at Baylor

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 UTEP

Oct. 17 Marshall

Oct. 24 at UTSA

Oct. 31 UAB

Nov. 7 at North Texas

Nov. 14 Rice

Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28 at FIU

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FAU, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, WKU

Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Bulldogs win the two road games against UNLV and Southern Miss right out of the box. There might be a loss to Baylor on the road, but they ally back to roll through the rest of the regular season, win at Vanderbilt, and pull off an impressive one-loss regular season, the Conference USA West title, and are in the hunt for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six slot.

Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Bulldogs are being the Conference USA West 8-ball early on with a loss at Southern Miss. They whiff at home against Marshall, are shocked by UAB, and lose at least two of their last three road games – three of the last four dates are on the road – and barely miss out on getting to six wins.

Louisiana Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Louisiana Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Baylor

2. Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt

3. Sept. 12 at Southern Miss

4. Nov. 28 at FIU

5. Oct. 17 Marshall

6. Oct. 31 UAB

7. Nov. 7 at North Texas

8. Sept. 5 at UNLV

9. Oct. 24 at UTSA

10. Nov. 14 Rice

11. Oct. 10 UTEP

12. Sept. 19 Prairie View