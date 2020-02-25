Liberty football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Liberty Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12 North Carolina A&T

Sept. 19 at WKU

Sept. 26 FIU

Oct. 3 at Bowling Green

Oct. 10 ULM

Oct. 17 at Syracuse

Oct. 24 Southern Miss

Oct. 31 at UConn

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Western Carolina

Nov. 21 at NC State

Nov. 28 UMass

Liberty Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Flames build on their breakthrough season with a great first half of the year. They win four of their first six games, and they’re at least competitive against Virginia Tech, Syracuse and NC State on the road. They beat both the FCS teams on the slate, and they roll past UConn and UMass to get above six wins and once again go bowling.

Liberty Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: LU loses at WKU and drops the home date against FIU for a 1-3 start. They don’t come close in any of the games against the ACC teams, and they lose the home date to Southern Miss to get to six losses – a killer with the two FCS teams to play. There’s another misfire somewhere along the way either at UConn or Bowling Green.

Liberty Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Liberty football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Virginia Tech

2. Nov. 21 at NC State

3. Oct. 17 at Syracuse

4. Sept. 19 at WKU

5. Oct. 24 Southern Miss

6. Sept. 26 FIU

7. Oct. 10 ULM

8. Oct. 3 at Bowling Green

9. Oct. 31 at UConn

10. Nov. 28 UMass

11. Nov. 14 Western Carolina

12. Sept. 12 North Carolina A&T