Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky (18-5) vs. Vanderbilt (9-14) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Kentucky Will Win

We did this a few weeks ago, and UK didn’t have much of a problem after getting beaten up in the first half.

Down early, the Wildcats roared back in the second half to win 71-62 as part of a run of ten Vandy losses in the last 11 games.

The Commodores don’t play any defense, they can’t stop anyone on the perimeter – they’re getting roasted from three – and worst of all for this game, they can’t rebound. They were a -8 on the boards the first time around, and it’s not going to be a whole lot better.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Commodores might not be great from three, but they’ll keep on bombing away.

Part of the reason is because they have to do something to get back into games – going 0-for-25 against Tennessee wasn’t pretty – but they’ll get hot once in a while. They hit from the outside against LSU, and they won. They have to hope for a slightly disinterested effort from UK’s D for a full 40 minutes.

Kentucky doesn’t do much to take the ball away, and it doesn’t take a whole lot of threes. Vandy has to hold its own on the defensive boards, and it has to get hot early and hope the energy of the crowd helps. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky is great at defending the three.

Vandy actually hit from the outside in the first meeting, but it wasn’t consistent enough and the defense couldn’t handle the second half run.

Expect more of the same as the Wildcats get up fast and doesn’t allow many – if any – second chance points.

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Kentucky 79, Vanderbilt 69

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Kentucky -11, o/u: 145

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2

5: McMillions

1: Sonic the Hedgehog