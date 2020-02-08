Kentucky vs. Tennessee Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs. Tennessee college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Thompson- Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Network: CBS

Kentucky (17-5) vs. Tennessee (13-9) Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Tennessee has been wildly inconsistent, losing three of its last four games with a hit-or-miss offense that hasn’t hit 75 points in any of the last 11 games.

Kentucky might have its problems, but the scoring has been consistent, the offense is scoring in bunches, and the defense has been suffocating against just about anyone who needs to hit from three.

Tennessee might swing the ball around just fine and is great at coming up with the extra pass, but it’s not going to get on the boards in key moments like the Cats will. If the Vols aren’t hitting, they’re going to have a hard time keeping up – hit 75 points or forget it.

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee really does move the ball around well. No team in the SEC is better at coming up with the extra pass, and it’s not bad when it comes to the mistakes – the turnovers aren’t there.

No, the offense might not have the consistent firepower to get into a shootout, but the defense usually makes up for the problems, especially against teams that have to hit from three. UK doesn’t do much from the outside, and the Vol D has the ability to collapse, block shots, and bring things down to its tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee really, really needs this.

On the road for five of its last seven games, it’s finally back at home a Saturday for the first time since mid-Saturday. This might be way too inconsistent of a team, but it has just enough to make this a fight.

However, it doesn’t have the offense. Kentucky won’t go off – it doesn’t do anything from three – but it’ll be able to pull away late after nailing free throw after free throw.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction, Line

Kentucky 73, Tennessee 66

Kentucky -2, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

