Kentucky vs. LSU Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kentucky vs. LSU college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kentucky vs. LSU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kentucky (20-5) vs. LSU (18-7) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Kentucky Will Win

All of a sudden, LSU went from unstoppable to down with three losses in their last four games.

What’s been the problem? The defense isn’t stopping anyone. Normally a solid D that’s good at holding teams to 40% shooting or worse, but eight of the last nine teams it has faced has shot better than 40% from the field and it’s getting lit up from three over the last few weeks.

Kentucky doesn’t shoot from the outside, but it’s connecting on 46% from the field. On the other side, good luck hitting from three against the Wildcat D.

Why LSU Will Win

The home court matters.

Yes, LSU has lost three of its last four games, but all of them were on the road. It has won its last seven games at home, and it needs to ramp up the defensive intensity with its crowd helping the cause.

The Tiger D might be struggling a bit lately, but this is still one of the most dangerous teams in the country when it gets on a roll. It’s great on the boards and terrific at generating easy points.

UK won’t come up with steals, and LSU will.

What’s Going To Happen

This is when LSU starts to get it back.

Its defense still won’t do enough to make this easy, but being at home will be a huge deal – it’ll come up with the big rebounds and the big threes that UK won’t.

Kentucky vs. LSU Prediction, Line

LSU 80, Kentucky 73

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

LSU -2.5, o/u: 150.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 4

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: A game ending on a free throw