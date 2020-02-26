Kent State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Kent State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Penn State

Sept. 12 Kennesaw

Sept. 19 at Kentucky

Sept. 26 at Alabama

Oct. 3 at Northern Illinois

Oct. 10 Akron

Oct. 17 at Buffalo

Oct. 24 Western Michigan

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 4 at Bowling Green

Nov. 11 Ohio

Nov. 17 at Miami University

Nov. 24 Central Michigan

MAC West Teams Missed: Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo

Kent State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Golden Flashes don’t get too beaten up with road games against Alabama, Penn State and Kentucky in the first month, but they rally past a rough start to get by Northern Illinois in the MAC opener to kick off a run. Sort of like last year, they have to rally late in the season – not as dramatically, though – to go back to a bowl.

Kent State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: The road dates are disastrous. They not only lose to all of the Power Five stars in September, but they drop the games at NIU and Buffalo for a 2-5 start with little margin for error the rest of the way. Throw in a road loss to Miami University, and with a whiff against WMU and/or CMU, it’s back to the world of losing seasons.

Kent State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Kent State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Alabama

2. Sept. 5 at Penn State

3. Sept. 19 at Kentucky

4. Oct. 17 at Buffalo

5. Oct. 3 at Northern Illinois

6. Oct. 24 Western Michigan

7. Nov. 11 Ohio

8. Nov. 17 at Miami University

9. Nov. 24 Central Michigan

10. Nov. 4 at Bowling Green

11. Oct. 10 Akron

12. Sept. 12 Kennesaw