Kent State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Kent State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Penn State
Sept. 12 Kennesaw
Sept. 19 at Kentucky
Sept. 26 at Alabama
Oct. 3 at Northern Illinois
Oct. 10 Akron
Oct. 17 at Buffalo
Oct. 24 Western Michigan
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 4 at Bowling Green
Nov. 11 Ohio
Nov. 17 at Miami University
Nov. 24 Central Michigan
MAC West Teams Missed: Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Toledo
Kent State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: The Golden Flashes don’t get too beaten up with road games against Alabama, Penn State and Kentucky in the first month, but they rally past a rough start to get by Northern Illinois in the MAC opener to kick off a run. Sort of like last year, they have to rally late in the season – not as dramatically, though – to go back to a bowl.
Kent State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: The road dates are disastrous. They not only lose to all of the Power Five stars in September, but they drop the games at NIU and Buffalo for a 2-5 start with little margin for error the rest of the way. Throw in a road loss to Miami University, and with a whiff against WMU and/or CMU, it’s back to the world of losing seasons.
Get Kent State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Kent State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Kent State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments