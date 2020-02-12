Kansas vs. West Virginia Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. West Virginia college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN+

Kansas (20-3) vs. West Virginia (18-5) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

How did Kansas beat the Mountaineers the first time around? The defense dominated from the perimeter.

The Jayhawks couldn’t make a thing from three, either, but they were better from the field, they got on a big second half run, and they were able to keep down a middling O.

West Virginia turns the ball over way too much, KU blocks everything on the inside, and it’s good enough on the boards to not get hammered by the always-active team that makes up for its mistakes with hustle plays and …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Offensive rebounds.

That’s it. That’s the game. WVU leads the nation with over 15 offensive boards per game. Kansas might be second-best in the Big 12 on the glass – behind the Mountaineers – but it lost the battle on the boards by 14 in Lawrence.

This is a whole difference WVU team at home. All five of its losses are on the road, going 15-0 so far. Everyone has a home court advantage, but for an energy team like this, it’s a whole different animal when the big boys have to come to Morgantown.

What’s Going To Happen

The rebounds will be all the difference.

This is a hot Kansas team that’s doing a great job of battling in relatively low-scoring games – the defense is getting it done over the offense – but this is when the offensive talent needs to shine through.

Instead, the Mountaineers will force the big mistakes, they’ll stop everything from three, and they’ll dominate the rebounding margin to do just enough to pull off the giant win.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 68, Kansas 65

PICK, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

