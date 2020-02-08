Kansas vs. TCU Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. TCU college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

Kansas (19-3) vs. TCU (13-9) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas is red hot and TCU … isn’t.

The Jayhawks are coming in on a seven-game winning streak and TCU has lost six of its last seven games, mainly because there’s no Horned Frog offensive pop.

TCU is struggling to score when it’s not bombing away from three. For a team that’s having problems manufacturing points, not being able to do anything from the line hurts – TCU doesn’t get to the free-throw line, and it’s not doing anything once it gets there.

The Jayhawk interior presence and the defense is good enough to lock down from three – the perimeter defense is great – to do just enough to keep Desmond Bane and the rest of the guards from getting hot.

Why TCU Will Win

The threes have to drop.

TCU leads the Big 12 from three, and it’s going to keep bombing away no matter what. Kansas might be active enough to lock down at times from the outside, but one big run should keep the game alive.

As bad as things have been for the Horned Frogs, they’re not all that bad in the Ed and Rae, winning the previous four home games before the 62-61 loss to Texas.

They move the ball around well, have just enough interior defense to keep Kansas from dominating when its not on the move, and again …

What’s Going To Happen

It all comes down to the threes.

TCU is in a bad matchup. It can’t get on the move against the Jayhawks, and it’ll have a nightmare of a time if this bogs down in any sort of a half-court battle. Kansas will win, but TCU will do just enough at home to keep this from getting too ugly.

The Horned Frog offense will go cold from three just enough to not go on the run needed to turn the season around.

Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Line

Kansas 68, TCU 61

Kansas -10, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

