Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (24-3) vs. Oklahoma State (14-13) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks are dominating from the field – it helps when Udoka Azubuike is hanging around the rim and making 11-of-13 like he did in the win over Baylor – with the O hitting 40% or better in every game this year but one.

That one game? Oklahoma State – and Kansas won 65-50 despite making 39% of its shots.

OSU can rebound, but it doesn’t score enough and it can’t hit well enough from the outside to stay alive if the Jayhawk inside scoring is working. The KU offense might be great, but the defense is what’s taking over, holding teams to just 61 points per game.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The defense is good enough to keep this from getting out of hand.

OSU would like to keep this a bit of a grind – it doesn’t shoot well enough or get enough easy points to keep up if KU gets going – doing a good enough job on the defensive boards to keep the Jayhawks from getting too many of the backbreaking offensive rebounds it needs to dominate.

Somehow make this a low-scoring battle deep into the second half, and turn this into a free throw contest. Kansas only hits 66% from the line.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will be too good and too tough on the inside for the Cowboys.

It won’t be a total wipeout, but Oklahoma State just doesn’t shoot well enough, and now it’s going against an elite defense that’s been able to step it up a few notches.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Kansas 77, Oklahoma State 60

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Kansas -15.5, o/u: 135

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tyson Fury

1: Deontay Wilder