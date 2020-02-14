Kansas vs. Oklahoma Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. Oklahoma college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (21-3) vs. Oklahoma (16-8) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners have all of a sudden found a bit of a groove with three wins in the last four games.

This might be a spotty team offensively, but it’s fantastic on the defensive boards, and it doesn’t turn the ball over. Against a Kansas team that usually dominates the glass, is great near the rim, and can take games over with big runs, the Sooners have a nice style mix.

Throw in their ability to hold off on fouls and not give away a slew of free points, this could get interesting if they start hitting early from three.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas caught Oklahoma by 14 the first time around by owning the boards.

It was close early, but the Jayhawks were able to do everything right over the last 15 minutes as they clamped down and turned the game into blowout. The +14 rebounding margin helped that.

There hasn’t been much of a need for a slew of offensive rebounds lately – they’re hitting everything they need to from the field. This might not be a high-octane offensive powerhouse, but they dominate defensively on the inside, keep games at their own pace, and they’re averaging 49% from the field.

Oklahoma doesn’t shoot consistently well enough.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas will take a few big shots early before ramping up the defense in the second half – just like the first time around between the two.

Oklahoma won’t give the Jayhawks a whole slew of free and easy points, but it won’t be able to consistently keep up offensively for a full 40 minutes.

Kansas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Kansas 72, Oklahoma 59

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Heart-shaped pizza, pancakes, cookies …

1: Valentine’s Day