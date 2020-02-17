Kansas vs. Iowa State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. Iowa State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 17

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (22-3) vs. Iowa State (11-14) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Iowa State Will Win

It’s been a rough year – and the first time around wasn’t pretty at home in a 79-53 loss to the Jayhawks – but this is still a dangerous team at forcing takeaways and coming up with blocks for stops.

Can the Cyclones hold down the KU outside game? They’re not great at stopping teams from three, but that’s not a problem against a Jayhawk offense that doesn’t do much to bomb away.

The D has to come up with easy points off the mistakes, and Kansas has to be a bit off, but …

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas isn’t that bad from the outside, and Iowa State really can’t stop anyone from hitting threes.

Iowa State is great at moving the ball around, but Kansas is too good at closing out on the three, it’s better on the inside, and it’s not going to allow enough second chance points to matter.

How did the Jayhawks win the first time around? They hit everything from three – connecting on more than 50% from the outside – stuffed the Iowa State shooters, and got out to a massive lead and cruised from there.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas is on a roll, playing stronger and sharper as the ten-game winning streak has gone on. Iowa State will be better in the first half than it was in the first game, but it won’t be nearly enough as the offense goes cold in the second half.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Line

Kansas 80, Iowa State 62

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Kansas -16, o/u: 141

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: NBA regular season games