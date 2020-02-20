Kansas vs. Baylor Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs. Baylor college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Kansas vs. Baylor Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Ferrell Center, Waco, TX

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas (23-3) vs. Baylor (24-1) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Kansas Will Win

On an 11-game winning streak since the 67-55 loss at home to Baylor back in mid-January, The Jayhawks have been getting better and better as the year has gone on. The offense has turned it up a few notches, the ball movement has been terrific, and at least lately, the threes are falling.

How do you get by the Bears? It’s a must to own the boards and it’s a must to generate as may easy points as possible – second-chance points would be nice. KU leads the Big 12 in shooting, and it leads the conference in field goal percentage defense, but it’s going to be a grind.

Kansas has to beat Baylor a bit at its own game. Own the inside, crank up the defensive intensity, and come up with just enough takeaways to generate easy points. Basically, come up with the stop that Baylor doesn’t.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Baylor Will Win

How did Baylor do it the first time around? It got hot early and the defense choked the Jayhawks from there. This isn’t a big-time team from three, but it hit from the outside, Kansas didn’t, and the turnovers weren’t there to allow the game to tilt back.

BU leads the Big 12 in turnover margin – it only gave it away five times to KU’s 14 in the first meeting – and it’s not going to beat itself. The Jayhawks are great defensively, but they’re not about forcing mistakes. They block a ton of shots and they get ultra-aggressive, but they’re not going to take the ball away from this ultra-careful Bear team.

In what should be a tight battle, free throws will matter. Baylor is bad on the line, but Kansas is a whole lot worse.

What’s Going To Happen

Baylor will do a few more of the little things right. It’ll come up with just enough offensive rebounds to keep Kansas from owning the advantage on the boards too much, and it’ll come up with a few more takeaways.

It won’t jump out to a big halftime lead like it did the first time around, but it’ll come through at home late in a whale of a battle.

Kansas vs. Baylor Prediction, Line

Baylor 73, Kansas 70

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

COMING, o/u: COMING

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 5

5: 157 pounds

1: Cleveland Browns