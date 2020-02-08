Iowa vs. Nebraska Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs. Nebraska college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Network: BTN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (16-7) vs. Nebraska (7-15) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Nebraska Will Win

The Huskers lost seven straight and eight of the last nine. That one win …

Iowa.

How? Iowa was miserable from three against a Nebraska defense that’s not all that bad at clamping down on teams at the perimeter. There’s no fear at bombing away from three, the O can get back in games in a hurry, and it leads the Big Ten in turnover margin – it just doesn’t give the ball away.

However …

Why Iowa Will Win

The Nebraska defense, overall, just isn’t good enough.

Iowa went dead-cold in the loss to the Huskers, and it was still close late in the 76-70 loss. As long as the offense can keep the ball moving and make the extra pass like it usually does, the points will come.

The bigger problem for Nebraska will be on the boards. It’s dead last in the Big Ten in rebounds, Iowa is just good enough on the boards to be fine, and this time around, there will be more second-chance points, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa won’t be that bad from three again like it was in Lincoln, and the defense will show up after getting its doors blown off by Purdue on Wednesday night.

This is suddenly turning into an inconsistent Hawkeye team, but at home it’ll pick it back up offensively against the struggling Husker D.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction, Line

Iowa 84, Nebraska 75

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Iowa -14.5, o/u: 157.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2

5: Watching movies

1: Watching the Oscars