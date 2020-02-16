Iowa vs. Minnesota Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs. Minnesota college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 16

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Network: FS1

Iowa (17-8) vs Minnesota (12-11) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Iowa is struggling on the road.

It went on a nice run to build up a nice base, but it has lost three of its last five – all away from Iowa City. Even worse, it’s 1-5 on the road in Big Ten play with the only victory coming against a miserable Northwestern.

Minnesota is having a slew of issues in a variety of ways, but it’s great on the inside on the boards and coming up with blocks – it should be able to beat Iowa at its own game.

This is a high-powered Hawkeye offense that’s going to have a problem coming up with the offensive rebounds needed, but …

Why Iowa Will Win

Minnesota doesn’t force any mistakes.

It’s one of the worst teams in the country at forcing steals and mistakes. That’s a problem against a team that moves the ball around better than any in the Big Ten.

Iowa might have a problem against the Gophers up front, but it’ll come up with that one extra pass for the easy shot. That’s why it’s decent from the field – Minnesota isn’t. That goes for the line, too – Iowa can hit free throws a whole lot better than the Gophers.

What’s Going To Happen

Never mess with a streak, and that includes the Hawkeyes lately on the road. Minnesota might have lost four of its last six games, but it’s 10-1 in its last 11 games at home.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 73, Iowa 68

Minnesota -4.5, o/u: 149

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

