Iowa vs. Minnesota Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs. Minnesota college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Broadcast
Date: Sunday, February 16
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN
Network: FS1
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Iowa (17-8) vs Minnesota (12-11) Game Preview
If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM
Why Minnesota Will Win
Iowa is struggling on the road.
It went on a nice run to build up a nice base, but it has lost three of its last five – all away from Iowa City. Even worse, it’s 1-5 on the road in Big Ten play with the only victory coming against a miserable Northwestern.
Minnesota is having a slew of issues in a variety of ways, but it’s great on the inside on the boards and coming up with blocks – it should be able to beat Iowa at its own game.
This is a high-powered Hawkeye offense that’s going to have a problem coming up with the offensive rebounds needed, but …
Want a 2nd opinion on who to bet in the Iowa vs Minnesota game? Click here to get WinnersAndWhiners.com’s predictions on the side, total, first half, and exotic bets! All Free!
Why Iowa Will Win
Minnesota doesn’t force any mistakes.
It’s one of the worst teams in the country at forcing steals and mistakes. That’s a problem against a team that moves the ball around better than any in the Big Ten.
Iowa might have a problem against the Gophers up front, but it’ll come up with that one extra pass for the easy shot. That’s why it’s decent from the field – Minnesota isn’t. That goes for the line, too – Iowa can hit free throws a whole lot better than the Gophers.
What’s Going To Happen
Never mess with a streak, and that includes the Hawkeyes lately on the road. Minnesota might have lost four of its last six games, but it’s 10-1 in its last 11 games at home.
Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Line
Minnesota 73, Iowa 68
Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line
Minnesota -4.5, o/u: 149
Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
– Get Tickets For This Game
Must See Rating: 3
5: Derrick Jones, Jr.
1: Aaron Gordon supposedly retiring from the dunk contest
Comments