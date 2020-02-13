Iowa vs. Indiana Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Iowa vs. Indiana college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Iowa vs. Indiana Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 13

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, IN

Network: BTN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Iowa (17-7) vs. Indiana (15-8) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Iowa Will Win

At least lately, Indiana is bad at college basketball.

Shockingly, the appearance of Bob Knight didn’t inspire the Hoosiers in a blowout home loss to Purdue as part of a four-game losing streak and a run of five losses in the last seven games.

They’re not hitting a thing from three, they’re not moving the ball around well, they’re not taking the ball away, and they’re turning it over way too often. Throw in the lack of scoring punch, and there’s a problem against the No. 1 scoring attack in the Big Ten.

Iowa is fantastic at coming up with the extra pass, it’s hitting rom three, and it has the ability to on scoring runs that Indiana can’t.

Why Indiana Will Win

The Iowa defense isn’t anything special.

Yes, Indiana can’t shoot from the outside, and it’s having too many issues coming up with easy points, but the Hawkeyes are the second-worst in the Big Ten in field goal percentage allowed – they allow the easy points IU is having a hard time generating.

The Hoosiers might have a slew of issues at the moment, but they’re still rebounding well and the scoring issues appear to be temporary. Iowa is the team to get healthy against, at least offensively.

What’s Going To Happen

Iowa will hit from three, Indiana won’t.

The Hoosiers will have problems with scoring droughts thanks to a few too many turnovers. Iowa won’t be razor-sharp, but they’ll keep pain going for IU with a good finishing kick.

Iowa vs. Indiana Prediction, Line

Iowa 73, Indiana 68

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Indiana -2, o/u: 149

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Jameis Winston after LASIK

1: Jameis Winston